Why Former WWE Official Nick Patrick Calls Eddie Guerrero A 'Master Craftsman'

During an appearance on the "Monday Mailbag" podcast by AdFreeShows, former referee Nick Patrick reflected on working with the late Eddie Guerrero. Patrick worked with the WWE Hall of Famer in WCW and WWE.

"We had a lot of fun together," Patrick said. "He'd improvise a lot of things too. He was a master craftsman. I met him earlier in his career, and he was already excellent. He was very good. By the time he got to where he was the world champion, man, he had polish, and he was so fun to work with. All those different little spots and little gimmicks."

Patrick said that Guerrero was "so creative," "so entertaining," and an "undeniable talent" earlier this year. Guerrero was known for his "lie, cheat, and steal" persona in WWE, where he would try to deceive referees, including Patrick, during some of his matches.

Guerrero, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, died from heart failure in November 2005.

Guerrero made his in-ring debut in September 1986 and went on to perform for promotions such as AAA, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, ECW, WCW, and WWE. He captured various championships throughout his career, including winning the WWE Championship at WWE No Way Out 2004. Guerrero was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

