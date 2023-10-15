WWE Fans Overwhelmingly Enjoy One Non-WrestleMania PLE The Most

WrestleMania is undoubtedly the biggest event of the year for WWE, hence its nickname "The Show of Shows." However, WWE fans can also look forward to over a dozen other premium live events per year between the main roster and the "WWE NXT" brand. There is one non-WrestleMania show in particular, though, that the WWE Universe is overwhelmingly invested in.

According to a Wrestling Inc. poll conducted on X (formerly Twitter), more than 84% of fans consider the Royal Rumble to be their favorite WWE PLE outside of WrestleMania. The Royal Rumble, of course, provides 30 men and 30 women a chance to not only secure their position on the WrestleMania card, but it also grants the winner a title shot of their choosing. Mixed with surprise returns, chaotic in-ring action, and superstars' innovation in avoiding elimination, the Royal Rumble matches themselves have become one of WWE's most popular attractions. The Royal Rumble PLE also marks the beginning of an exhilarating time of year – The Road To WrestleMania.

"What's your favorite non-WrestleMania WWE PLE each year?" — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) October 6, 2023

WWE SummerSlam, also known as "The Biggest Party of the Summer," secured the second most votes (9%) in the poll, while Money in the Bank drew third place, collecting 5.1% of the votes. As an added fourth option, participants could choose "other," writing in their preference in the comments. Notable mentions in this category include King of the Ring, and WWE Survivor Series, which was supplemented with WarGames last year.

While WWE fans wait for WWE to confirm if WarGames will return to Survivor Series this year, they can soon begin preparing for the guaranteed 2024 Royal Rumble event, which will take place on January 27 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.