Backstage News On Alberto Del Rio's Rumored WWE Return

At the end of 2022, it was reported that WWE had no interest in former WWE Champion Alberto El Patron (known in WWE as Alberto Del Rio) returning to the company, and with a fresh round of rumors about Patron going back to WWE it appears not much has changed.

Fightful Select is reporting that there is "no f***ing chance" that Alberto Del Rio will return to WWE, corroborated by a screenshot shared by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp which shows the exact phrasing.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Del Rio had reportedly said he had working his way back to WWE before Vince McMahon's ousting from the company in the middle of 2022. Fightful reached out to a WWE source who flat-out denied the report, as seen in the tweet above. According to a report in December last year, Del Rio had been in talks with former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis, with one source describing it as a feeling-out process for Del Rio, with no real interest from WWE.

Del Rio's chances in US wrestling are seemingly slim. Not only does the door appear closed in WWE, but it appears AEW likely has little interest. AEW World Champion MJF called Del Rio "An abuser. A bad promo. A poser. A b***h. And a drug addict. And an overrated wrestler" in February, and the company also employs Saraya, the ex-girlfriend of Del Rio, who has alleged abuse at the hands of Del Rio during their relationship.

Del Rio has continued to wrestle in Mexico under the name Alberto El Patron, with AAA booker Konnan recently defending the choice to work with the controversial wrestler.