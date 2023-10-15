Update On Future Of AEW Fight Forever

Earlier this year, the video game "AEW Fight Forever" was released to generally positive feedback. Since then, the developers have added some DLC content such as the "Stadium Stampede" mode, and there are reportedly plans in place to add more wrestlers to the game's roster.

Fightful Select is reporting that some of AEW's newest acquisitions have been scanned so that their digital avatars can be included in the game at a later date. It remains to be seen which wrestlers will be added to "AEW Fight Forever," but names such as Adam Copeland and Kota Ibushi will surely show up eventually now that they're All Elite.

The latest update about the game also suggests that "AEW Fight Forever" will remain the company's sole title for the time being. Instead of making a sequel, it's expected that the game's creators will keep adding updates to the release.

Despite this, the game reportedly hasn't been talked about much behind the scenes in recent times. While there was an internal push to promote the title following its release, conversations pertaining to "AEW Fight Forever" appear to have died down in the company's management circles, as the report states that it's hardly been mentioned backstage or at meetings.

The game has experienced some changes behind the scenes, too. AEW referee Aubrey Edwards, who works with the company's gaming division, recently revealed that she's no longer involved in the development of "AEW Fight Forever." However, she is involved with the game in other capacities, including branding.