AEW Fight Forever Game Reportedly To Add DLC In Conjunction With AEW All In

It's a big weekend for all things AEW, but it's especially a big one for one of AEW's marquee matches, the Stadium Stampede. That's because the match will not only be a major component of All In at Wembley Stadium this Sunday, but because it will soon be available to play in "AEW Fight Forever." PWInsider reports that Stadium Stampede DLC is set to be added to "Fight Forever" this weekend, in conjunction with All In. The exact date the DLC will be added to the game has not been specified.

The news of the Stadium Stampede DLC will come as no shock to "Fight Forever" fans, who have been anticipating the arrival of the match ever since AEW first revealed it would be added to the game, as a free download, via a trailer in July. Set in a football stadium, and with all of the "Fight Forever" roster available, the match has been described as featuring "battle royal style online gameplay." It remains unclear if the mode is available only for online play or will be available for offline gameplay as well.

The Stadium Stampede match will truly take center stage at All In, however, when Eddie Kingston and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy lead the Best Friends and Lucha Brothers into battle against Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club, along with three mystery partners. The match will be the first Stadium Stampede match to take place in front of a full stadium of fans, and the first Stadium Stampede since Double or Nothing 2021.