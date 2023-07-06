AEW Fight Forever Getting Stadium Stampede Battle Royale Mode In Free Update

All Elite Wrestling released their first video game last week, and it appears fans of "AEW Fight Forever" can expect more content on the way at no additional cost. A trailer for an upcoming Stadium Stampede Battle Royale mode was released on the AEW Games YouTube channel this morning, showing off the new match type.

From the look of things, the game mode will feature familiar Battle Royale style online gameplay made popular by games like "Fortnite" and "Apex Legends." The setting is an AEW-themed football stadium, and all of the game's playable characters will be able to populate each match.

No release date was given for the Stadium Stampede mode, with the trailer simply stating the new match type was coming soon. It's also currently unclear if Stadium Stampede is online only, or if the match type will be playable in single player mode against bots as well.

"AEW Fight Forever" has received mixed reception so far, with a Metacritic score hovering between 65 and 68 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, while the game currently has a 54 on Nintendo Switch. The "Fight Forever" roster features AEW stars like Kenny Omega, Sting, Chris Jericho, and Dr. Britt Baker. The game has wrestlers players can purchase as DLC, with performers like Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR available now and more stars like The Acclaimed reportedly on the way soon.