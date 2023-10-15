Matt Hardy Details AEW Backstage Moment Crossing Paths With Some Familiar Faces

Following his AEW debut at WrestleDream, Adam "Edge" Copeland met up with his former tag team partner Christian Cage in the closing segment of "AEW Dynamite" on October 4. Unfortunately for Copeland, his efforts to rekindle their partnership were greeted with a resounding declination, as Cage told Copeland to "go f*** [himself]." After "Dynamite" went off the air, Cage and Copeland returned backstage, where they ran into some familiar faces, who were scheduled to kick off the "AEW Rampage" tapings that accompanied the show.

During a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy detailed the interaction that unfolded between him, his brother Jeff, Copeland, and Cage. "They were the last [segment] on 'Dynamite,' [and] we were the first match on 'Rampage,' so we kind of cross paths, all four of us," Hardy said. "We were kind of sitting in a semi-circle and we were talking about everything and what we're doing and this, that, and the other thing, and their promo. Then Tony Khan comes back and says, 'Hey, holy sh**, look at this! Look at this!' You can just see in his head, he's seeing everyone that was in that No Mercy ladder match in 1999. He's like, 'Let's f***ing go! Let's go!' So that was a cool moment, that we're sitting there. We're all so close and we all have so much history, and we're all so like-minded, so that was a cool moment."

After crossing paths with Cage and Copeland backstage, The Hardy Boyz teamed up with Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) to face Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, and Matt Menard at the start of "Rampage." The Hardy Boyz and Best Friends later emerged victorious in that eight-man tag bout.

