Why Adam Copeland Credits Beth Phoenix For His Decision To Continue Wrestling & Join AEW

Adam Copeland joining AEW is something that surprised many people, such as Kurt Angle, due to the loyalty he had to WWE. The "Rated-R Superstar" claimed a conversation with his children helped inspire him to make the move in order to work with "Uncle Jay." However, they weren't the only reason as his wife, Beth Phoenix, also played a part in that call, despite the fact she is a fellow WWE Hall Of Famer.

"Beth obviously knows what this is and what it feels like," he told the Toronto Sun. "So she really gets everything that I've kind of gone through, that I go through, that I'm going through because she's been there too, and I think she's doing this right with me."

Copeland praised his wife, claiming that him continuing to wrestle wouldn't be possible without her holding down the fort at home with their children. This is especially important for his AEW career since Copeland has made it clear he will be working full-time, rather than the part-time schedule he had previously with WWE.

"Without making it all possible, without leaving me that time to carve out to get in to the gym and do what I need to do to maintain this," this new chapter of his career wouldn't be happening he said. "That means when we go out on date night, I'm not eating dinner, I'm probably eating one of my pre-made dinners before I go out. It's little things like that, but those build up."

At this point, it remains to be seen whether or not Phoenix will choose to join her husband in AEW at some stage in the future. However, the "Glamazon's" voice can be heard at the start of Copeland's AEW entrance music.