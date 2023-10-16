Why Matt Hardy Says What Tony Khan Is Doing With AEW Is 'Revolutionary'

On the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the All Elite Wrestling star praised his employer, AEW President Tony Khan because of how he's "actively" changing the future of pro wrestling.

"I mean, I think he's kind of actively changing it," said Hardy. "There's not going to be a lot of people with Tony's passion and his love for pro wrestling, that are going to have the resources to start an All Elite Wrestling or an AEW, so he's very gifted and blessed, you know to have the opportunity to be able to do that and be a billionaire. So yeah, it is actively changing. I guess you've got to be in the right place at the right time and you have to have the right resources to start a company. He is really like one of a kind and what he is doing right now is revolutionary."

While Hardy feels that Khan's unique booking is good for the pro wrestlers and the production people in the industry, there are some downsides to his way of booking. Hardy feels that Khan can listen too much to fans on social media when he's creating matches, which can backfire. Hardy gave some advice to the CEO, noting how it's important to listen to the "arena" and the "paying customers," too.

Speaking of booking, Hardy has seen himself in more matches, especially on "AEW Rampage." His last match was on the October 13 episode of "Rampage," where he, Isiah Kassidy, and Jeff Hardy lost to Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Matt Menard.

