AEW's Swerve Strickland Wants A Match Against This Former WWE Superstar

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland is the latest to express his desire to face new AEW signee Adam Copeland.

The AEW star was a recent guest on "Fightful's Grapsody" podcast, where he was asked about potentially facing Copeland. Strickland stated that the WWE Hall of Famer is one of his mentors and is very interested in getting in the ring with him.

"Of course I want to go after that guy [holds up an Edge action figure]. Yeah, like, that's my mentor, man, and I faced a lot of my mentors in the past in my career," said Strickland.

He named Rey Mysterio and Sami Callihan as mentors he has faced in the past, who have helped him tremendously in his career. He also mentioned that he would like to see Callihan in AEW now that he's a free agent, or anywhere else where he can thrive.

Strickland went on to emphasize that he doesn't need to be tested by Copeland and rather it's the other way around.

"Edge is that next tier of like brilliant minds that I want to test myself ... not want to say test myself, I don't feel like I need testing anymore. I'm a big boy now," argued the AEW star. "But I wanna, if anything, I need to test him right at this point. You know, Adam Copeland, you are in AEW now, like this is the first time ever seeing him on a nationally televised outside of like where he just came from [WWE]. Like, I need to test you and see like, 'Hey, this is all the stuff you gave me, I'm giving it back.'"

Strickland revealed last year that Copeland became a mentor and friend during his time with WWE and that he has often sought the Hall of Famer's advice.