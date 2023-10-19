NJPW Star Will Ospreay Talks About Mental Health, Says He Sometimes Gets 'Mad Anxiety'

Will Ospreay has opened up about the anxiety he has had to face before high-profile clashes, stating that he has been in a dark place ahead of matches.

In an interview with "Metro" ahead of his IWGP United States Heavyweight title match against Zack Sabre Jr. at NJPW's Royal Quest III, Ospreay talked about his mental health and the anxiety he has had before big matches.

"I used to be such in such a horrible, dark place where me and my head just didn't get along. Sometimes it creeps in, especially big matches," said Ospreay. "The Tokyo match with Kenny [Omega], I can't tell you enough how much doubt creeped into my mind with that. I get mad anxiety when I wrestle guys like Kenny."

Ospreay expressed how having the support of his loved ones has been a lifesaver for him. But, he acknowledged that his mental health, depression, and anxiety still significantly affect his performance, especially when he's away from his partner and their child. The NJPW star also offered advice for those who face mental health challenges: "Keep walking, keep doing what you're doing." He warned that once you sit down, that's when it troubles you.

In the aforementioned match against Zack Sabre Jr. at the Copper Box Arena in London, England, Ospreay defeated his fellow countryman and retained the IWGP United States Heavyweight title.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.