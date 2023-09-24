Will Ospreay's Next IWGP UK Title Defense Set For Royal Quest III

Two weeks after they both compete (in different matches) at All Elite Wrestling's WrestleDream on October 1, New Japan Pro-Wrestling stars Zack Sabre Jr. and Will Ospreay will be facing each other at Royal Quest III on October 14 with Ospreay's IWGP U.K. Championship on the line. The match is slated to be the main event at Royal Quest III.

Sabre Jr. issued the challenge right after Ospreay defeated Yorta Tsuji at Destruction in Kobe and the two ended up shaking hands in agreement, though it didn't take long for them to get physical in the ring with Ospreay going for a Hidden Blade and Sabre Jr. going for the Zack Driver.

Ospreay isn't the only one of the two to hold gold, as Sabre Jr. currently holds the NJPW World TV Championship. Sabre Jr. became the inaugural champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January after defeating Ren Narita, while Ospreay has held the IWGP U.K. Championship since June, when he defeated AEW star Kenny Omega for the title at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. It's worth mentioning that the title was originally called the IWGP United States Title, but Ospreay changed its name back in August.

Royal Quest III will be taking place at the Copper Box Arena in London, England. At last year's NJPW Royal Quest event, Sabre Jr. lost to Tetsuya Naito in a match to determine the number one contender for the IWGP U.S. Title, so it's a title that the TMDK member has been interested in for a while. Back to WrestleDream, an event made to honor the late NJPW legend Antonio Inoki, Sabre Jr. is going to be facing Bryan Danielson, while Ospreay will be tagging with Sammy Guevara and Konosuke Takeshita to face Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Chris Jericho.