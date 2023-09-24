AEW WrestleDream To Feature Omega, Jericho, Ibushi Against Ospreay, Takeshita, Guevara

During this Saturday's episode of "AEW Collison," a big match was revealed for next Sunday's WrestleDream pay-per-view —- Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Chris Jericho versus Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, and Sammy Guevara. The match was made official during a segment with Don Callis.

On this past Friday's episode of "AEW Rampage," Omega saved Jericho from an assault by the Don Callis Family and one new member, Jericho's former protege, Guevara. Omega and Jericho haven't always seen eye to eye, but one thing they do now have in common is their feud with Callis.

WrestleDream will take place at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The card includes several big title matches including FTR defending their AEW World Tag Team Titles against Aussie Open, Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF defending the ROH Tag Team Titles against The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch), and Christian Cage defending the TNT Championship against Darby Allin in a two out of three falls match.

Plus, Eddie Kingston is putting up both of his titles — the ROH World TV Championship and the NJPW Strong Openweight Title — on the line against NJPW star Katsuyori Shibata, and Julia Hart is getting a shot at Kris Statlander's TBS Championship.

The other non-title matches on the card are NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. facing Bryan Danielson, "Hangman" Adam Page in a match against Swerve Strickland, and The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns vs. The Lucha Brothers vs. Orange Cassidy and HOOK for a future shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles.