Ric Flair Compares Leadership Styles Of WWE's Undertaker & Harley Race

Ric Flair has praised the leadership of The Undertaker and compared "The Phenom's" leadership style to that of the late Harley Race.

During his recent appearance on "Busted Open," Flair compared the leadership styles of The Undertaker and the late, great Harley Race. "The Nature Boy" spoke about the contrasting styles of leadership of the two Hall of Famers, and what set The Undertaker apart from others.

"Undertaker was a leader, not only [because he was] basically a great guy, he's respected. I'll say across the board, I've never seen anybody have the level of respect from everybody, not only because of his skill but because of the kind of guy he was. That's a different kind of leader," said Flair. "He wasn't like starting fights and sh*t like that. Harley [laughs] wanted everybody in the world to know he was world champion."

Flair also narrated a hilarious anecdote of the first meeting between Triple H and Harley Race, where Race made a remark about a WWE Hall of Famer's talent.

"So, when Hunter first came into WCW, Harley was managing Leon, Vader, and [Triple H] wanted to meet Harley. I said, 'Harley, this is Paul Levesque, we're going to call him Triple H, he's a big wrestling fan, he's a big fan of yours, and just wanted to introduce him to the dressing room.' Harley looked up and said, 'Nice to meet you, kid,' and he walked away and he [Triple H] goes, 'Nice to meet you, Mr. Race.' He [Race] said, 'Who trained you?' [Triple H replied,] 'Killer Kowalski.' [Harley replied] 'He's the sh*ts.'"

Flair went on to discuss how professional wrestling has evolved since the era of Harley Race and co., arguing that the changes have been for the better of the business.