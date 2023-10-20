Freddie Prinze Jr. Discusses Hollywood Prospects Of Windham Rotunda, WWE's Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt has been celebrated by many for his creative genius across wrestling. As a result, plenty wondered if his skill set could transcend the squared circle and possibly move into our forms of creative expression — like motion pictures.

Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) had been working on a horror film project. However, it ended up being put on hold upon his return to WWE and never amounted to anything more than concepts. But actor-podcaster-former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. believes Wyatt would have been special as an actor, revealing on "Wrestling With Freddie" that he had a role for Rotunda in an independent movie he was part of.

"It was kind of like the 'save the day' role, and he was going to play a carny. It was a horror movie that took place in a carnival, and he's kind of the guy that helps me and my daughter so we can escape — and sacrifices himself. He was so ready for it; I knew he was perfect for it."

Unfortunately, the budget fell through, and the movie never happened. But Prinze did manage to get the producers of the movie to lay eyes on Rotunda for the part, telling them that they'd fall in love with him.

"They watched it and they were like, 'Oh my god, we want to make the role bigger,' and I was like, 'Do it, he can handle it. He's a creative genius in the wrestling world,' and they agreed," he said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling With Freddie" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.