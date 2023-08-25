We May Never Fully Grasp The Creative Genius Of Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt wasn't easy to understand. In fact, he may have been one of the more complicated characters to ever grace a wrestling ring. He was full of conundrums and riddles, allegories and parables. His words were built with layers that we could only scratch the surface trying to comprehend. And while we tried our best — often struggling — to wrap our minds around the concept of Bray Wyatt, Windham Rotunda knew just who he wanted Bray Wyatt to be.

Rotunda was not a conventional storyteller. If anything, he insisted on writing his own rules to execute the vision he had for Bray Wyatt. Rotunda didn't simply want to do what had already been done before, resting on the laurels of professional wrestling tropes and formulas. He wanted to create something new, something different, something unlike anything we'd seen before between the ropes. And with that comes the often lonely reality of being incredibly misunderstood.

It's not an easy path to walk when others don't get you, when they just want to reel you in and force you to be more like them. They insist on making you easier to digest, to comprehend, because it's safer for them. It allows them to stay within their comfort zone. And yet, Windham Rotunda fought against that every step of the way, for himself and Bray Wyatt, because he was able to see what others couldn't.