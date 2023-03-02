Bray Wyatt Horror Movie On Hold Because 'We're All Working Over At WWE Now'

With all the hoopla surrounding Bray Wyatt recently, between his return to WWE, his upcoming WrestleMania match with Bobby Lashley, and reports that Brock Lesnar nixed working with him at that big event, it's easy to forget that Wyatt was set to branch out into the film industry. The WWE star was reportedly about to start production on a horror film prior to his WWE return, working with writer Rob Fee, who now also works in WWE, and "practical effects guru" Jason Baker. So why didn't the film, described as a "horror project," get off the ground? According to Baker (in an interview with Metro UK) it was because of Wyatt's return to wrestling.

"What happened was, I was working with Bray and Rob Fee and then WWE hired two-thirds of the people working on it, and they started slamming me with work," Baker said. "It's not dead, it's just we're all working over at WWE now. I'm sure we'll eventually get around to it, but – alright, let's just go and do this for now!

"We were getting close, and then he started talking with Hunter, and then Hunter hired Rob. It was like, 'S**t, you guys aren't gonna have any time to shoot a movie because we're all gonna [be] busy.'"

Baker, who noted Wyatt later asked him to help out with his current WWE run, was firm that the trio still plans to get back to their film project sometime in the future. For now, though, he's not upset that they're putting it on the back burner, especially since Baker feels Wyatt is right in his comfort zone.

"It's not a bad thing," Baker said of Wyatt returning to WWE. "This is where he should be!"