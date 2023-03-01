Backstage News On Previous WrestleMania Plans For Brock Lesnar

It was only two days ago on "WWE Raw" that the WrestleMania match few ever expected was made official when Brock Lesnar accepted the challenge to face Omos at the big show. But, in what may come as a shock to very few people, Lesnar versus Omos was by no means the first, second, third, or even fourth choice for Lesnar at the Showcase of the Immortals.

According to Fightful Select, the first name floated as a potential opponent for Lesnar was none other than "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, who was initially approached with a big money offer to face Lesnar after the retirement of Vince McMahon in the summer. Ultimately, Austin turned the match down, leading to WWE pitching Austin versus Roman Reigns as an alternative idea. After allegedly being offered far less than he was for the match with Lesnar, however, Austin turned down the Reigns match as well.

After Austin, Lesnar's next potential opponent, according to internal WWE documents from this past fall, was to be WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. The idea was ultimately scrapped, however, after rumors of the match first sprouted up around Survivor Series. No reason was given for the change, though it was noted that GUNTHER's Intercontinental Title wouldn't have been on the line in the proposed match.