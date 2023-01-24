Different Match Reportedly Pitched To 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin For WrestleMania

With the Royal Rumble now only days away, reports of what fans can expect from WrestleMania are starting to heat up. And things started off with a bang on Monday, when reports emerged that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin had been pitched a major WrestleMania match with none other than Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. But as College Gameday legend Lee Corso would say, not so fast my friend! This morning's Wrestling Observer Radio addressed the Austin-Reigns reports, and revealed that WWE may have had another WrestleMania match in mind for the "Texas Rattlesnake."

"The match that was pitched wasn't Roman Reigns, it was Brock Lesnar," WOR's Dave Meltzer said. "But, as you can tell by the show tonight, it's not happening." According to WOR, the potential Lesnar-Austin match has been talked about for months, in secret, and that other rumored matches, such as Lesnar facing Gunther, were not on the table, though they could be now. However, WOR now believes WWE is moving forward with a separate plan for Lesnar.

"The match is not on, and it looks like it's going to be Lesnar vs. Lashley, based on [Raw Is XXX]," Meltzer continued. "I don't have that confirmed if it's a WrestleMania match. Obviously they will both likely be in the Rumble and probably feud. Whether that means Montreal or WrestleMania, I don't know, but it feels like it's probably something to do with WrestleMania." As for Reigns, no new information was revealed regarding his WrestleMania opponent, although that question may well be answered at the Rumble this weekend. With The Rock reportedly now out of the running to face Reigns, the returning Cody Rhodes and "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn are the betting favorites at this time.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Wrestling Observer Radio and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.