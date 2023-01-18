Update On WWE Royal Rumble Ticket Sales

WWE's highly-anticipated 2023 Royal Rumble will return to the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas in just 10 days.

According to industry tracker WrestleTix, the event is approaching a sell-out. With a capacity of 40,577 attendees, as of yesterday evening, 39,028 tickets have been sold or distributed, leaving only 1,549 available spots in the Alamodome. The event is likely to be sold out by bell time.

So far, three matches have been announced for the event in addition to the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble bouts. Bianca Belair will defend the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss, the "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns will face Kevin Owens with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line, and Bray Wyatt will wrestle LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match.

As for the Rumble matches themselves, a number of competitors have already been announced by the company. That includes a returning Cody Rhodes, who has been out of action with a torn pec since last year's Hell in a Cell premium live event. In addition to Rhodes, the Men's Royal Rumble will feature Rey Mysterio, Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, Ricochet, Omos, Santos Escobar, Baron Corbin, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. On the women's side, the only announced performers for the Rumble match include Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, and Raquel Rodriguez. With 26 more spots to fill, WWE will likely have more women to announce for the match in the coming days.