Uncle Howdy Returns To WWE Raw As Bianca Belair Title Defense Set

"WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair's opponent for the upcoming "Royal Rumble" Premium Live Event on January 28 has been decided as she will be squaring off with Uncle Howdy's latest fatality, Alexa Bliss.

Belair returned to "Raw" on the January 16 episode to call out Bliss after she was blindsided by a brutal attack by the "Wicked Witch of WWE" that left her laid out two weeks ago. Bliss appeared, making her intentions of winning the Rumble and earning herself a title shot at WrestleMania 39 clear. But "The EST of WWE" wasn't willing to wait until April and offered the opportunity to face her at Royal Rumble.

After Bliss accepted the challenge, the two women began brawling with one another through the crowd. Belair had the upper hand throughout most of the encounter and looked to deliver the KOD to Bliss through a pair of chairs, but before she could do so, Uncle Howdy appeared in the entrance tunnel. Bliss took advantage and delivered a DDT onto the floor.

Belair hasn't been on WWE programming since Bliss attacked her and the referee during their title match two weeks ago after two men in Uncle Howdy masks appeared in the crowd, causing her to snap and attack both the referee and Belair. Bliss had previously hit Belair with a Sister Abigail on the December 12 episode of "Raw" and attacked Belair with a vase during a sit-down interview the following week.

Belair has held the "Raw" Women's Championship for 289 days and counting after winning the title from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. She has gone on to successfully retain it against the likes of Asuka, Carmella, Sonya Deville, and Bayley.