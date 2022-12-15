Rob Fee Teases Something Big For This Week's WWE SmackDown

The weekend has nearly arrived and that means that "WWE SmackDown" is getting closer and closer. While this week's episode has already garnered a lot of interest due to the hints that it will be a significant night in the story of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline (Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns), a new message from long-term creative writer Rob Fee may send that excitement into overdrive. "I wouldn't miss Smackdown this week. Don't say I didn't warn you," Fee wrote on his Twitter earlier today.

It's already been advertised that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is returning to the blue brand for the first time since Survivor Series WarGames, where The Bloodline won the main event WarGames match. Furthermore, Jey Uso pulled Zayn aside on last week's "SmackDown" and encouraged him to clean up his look and get groomed because this week's show would be a big night for him. Along with a possible twist in the story, it's looking like viewers will see Zayn with short hair for the first time in years, with many even predicting that he's going to get a haircut identical to The Usos. Other matches booked for the show include Gunther defending the Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet, Hit Row (Top Dolla and Ashantee "Thee" Adonis) vs. Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) vs. Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) in a triple threat tag match, and Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) defending the Women's Tag Team Championships against Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox.

Fee was hired as WWE's long-term creative director this October. He has experience writing for horror films, and Marvel comic books, and was even the head writer on several Disney shows.