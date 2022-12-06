Backstage News On Where Roman Reigns Was During WWE Raw

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was nowhere to be seen on last night's "WWE Raw" — an episode that saw The Usos successfully defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens. Following the match, Owens chased off The Usos and Sami Zayn, however, Solo Sikoa decided to take matters into his own hands with Riddle. Sikoa beat up Riddle which resulted in Riddle being stretchered out of the building.

While all the madness took place on "Raw" in the District of Columbia, Reigns was reportedly in Los Angeles, California, according to PWInsider. Reigns not appearing on "Raw" is not out of the usual, as he has had a part-time schedule for a while and has only wrestled 10 matches on TV or premium live events this year. Paul Heyman, who has been the "Special Council" to Reigns for over two years, was reportedly also in Los Angeles with Reigns.

Speculation may begin to build even further for a potential Reigns vs Rock match as The Rock was seen the day prior in the same city as Reigns and Heyman. The Rock attended the Los Angeles Rams versus Seattle Seahawks game on Sunday, which saw the Seahawks walk away with a 27-23 victory over the hometown team. The Rock posted a video of him holding two daughters while his wife performed the National Anthem before the game began.

The Rock taking on Reigns has been discussed for years amongst fans, and backstage, as many believe this would be the year to do it considering WrestleMania 39 will take place in Hollywood, California. The Rock, who is a Hollywood megastar, may be challenging for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship if he still is holding the belt come WrestleMania.