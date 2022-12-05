The Rock Experiences One Of The 'Most Moving Moments' Of His Life

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has accomplished a whole lot in his life; after all, how many people can claim to be an NCAA National Champion, one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling history, and one of the highest-grossing actors in filmmaking today? Not many. As it turns out though, Johnson isn't the only member of his immediate family used to the limelight. His wife, Lauren Hashian, grew up in a musical household, the daughter of Boston drummer Sib Haishan, and is an accomplished singer-songwriter.

Yesterday, Haishian took center stage as she performed the national anthem in Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, just before an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. Johnson, along with the couple's two daughters, posted a video on Instagram of him and his children watching Haishian's performance, with a long message to go with it.

"Me holding my babies tight, while their mama Lauren Hashian sings a powerful & inspiring National Anthem to 70,000 strong at Sofi Stadium – will go down as one of the greatest and most moving moments of my life," Rock said. "As a father, it rocked my soul to hold our little ones in this milestone moment, as I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing – they felt it.