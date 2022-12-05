The Rock Experiences One Of The 'Most Moving Moments' Of His Life
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has accomplished a whole lot in his life; after all, how many people can claim to be an NCAA National Champion, one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling history, and one of the highest-grossing actors in filmmaking today? Not many. As it turns out though, Johnson isn't the only member of his immediate family used to the limelight. His wife, Lauren Hashian, grew up in a musical household, the daughter of Boston drummer Sib Haishan, and is an accomplished singer-songwriter.
Yesterday, Haishian took center stage as she performed the national anthem in Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, just before an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. Johnson, along with the couple's two daughters, posted a video on Instagram of him and his children watching Haishian's performance, with a long message to go with it.
"Me holding my babies tight, while their mama Lauren Hashian sings a powerful & inspiring National Anthem to 70,000 strong at Sofi Stadium – will go down as one of the greatest and most moving moments of my life," Rock said. "As a father, it rocked my soul to hold our little ones in this milestone moment, as I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing – they felt it.
Lauren Hashian Performed Star Spangled Banner Prior To Rams-Seahawks Game
"At these little ages, they don't understand how meaningful this moment is for our family and how incredibly important the words of this song are to our great country and every American in it. It's my job to explain it and teach them one day and as their father, I can't wait."
On glimpse of the video shows that Johnson appeared to have a tough time containing his emotions as Hashian approached the end of "The Star Spangled Banner." As he closed out his Instagram message on the moment, Johnson confirmed he was, in fact, on the verge of fighting back tears.
"Man you can FEEL THE MANA in the air as Lauren sings," Rock said. "Good thing I had my glasses on because as Lauren rounded the corner with '...gave proof through the night that our flag was still there. Oh, say does that star-spangled banner yet wave, o'er the land of the free and the home of the brave...' And I looked down and saw my girls with their little hands over their hearts...that was it for me. Daddy was done."
Unfortunately, Johnson and Hashian's presence didn't have the same motivating effect on the Rams as Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette's appearance in Cincinnati did for the Bengals, as the Rams ultimately fell to the Seahawks 27-24.