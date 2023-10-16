Why Eric Bischoff Thinks WWE's Logan Paul Deserves More Credit From Wrestling Fans

Logan Paul defeated Dillon Danis in a boxing match this past weekend. After that bout, "The Social Media Megastar," who has previously performed in seven WWE matches, called out current WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio. During an appearance on his "83 Weeks" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff had a message for the hardcore wrestling fanbase who may be upset about Paul's potential return to WWE.

"My advice to [the] hardcore wrestling audience who may take offense ... pull your head out of your a**," Bischoff said. "Logan Paul is great for the wrestling industry. Logan Paul has brought in mainstream viewers who might not otherwise bother to check out WWE or professional wrestling in general.

"And to not appreciate that or give Logan credit for what he's doing isn't a sign of your undying loyalty and devotion to professional wrestling; it's a manifestation of ignorance and not understanding how important it is that people like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny come to the world of professional wrestling and have a positive impact on it, as opposed to some of the people who are in professional wrestling and have been for a long time who have a negative impact on it."