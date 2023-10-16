WWE's Kofi Kingston Shares Tremendous Accomplishment

It can be hard for some to believe that there is life outside of wrestling. But often, wrestling superstars use their fame and platforms to help achieve some good in the world away from the squared circle. Over the years, a number of wrestlers have devoted their time and efforts to philanthropic and charitable causes that help others — John Cena being the most notable for his contributions to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Kofi Kingston is yet another who has chosen to give back to the community. Earlier this year, Kingston and his New Day partner Xavier Woods were inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Hall of Fame for their work with the organization that provides after-school programs for kids and teens. But Kingston's commitment to providing better opportunities for the youth doesn't stop there. Via X (formerly Twitter), Kingston shared the news of the opening of the Kofi Kingston Library and Digital Center in Ghana on October 13. Back in October, Kingston announced The CLICK for Quality Education Foundation with the goal of building computer labs in his home country, and through donations to a GoFundMe campaign, this particular center was the first to be up and running.

10/13/2023- WE DID IT! The Kofi Kingston Library and Digital Center is officially open, up and running! And we couldn't have done it without all of you! It was such a special day filled with excitement, enthusiasm, optimism, and hope. HUGE thanks to everyone who donated to... pic.twitter.com/oImtNIqh7m — Kofi Kingston aka "The Cornhole King" (@TrueKofi) October 16, 2023

Kingston made it a point to thank all of those who made the Center's opening possible, but his work is not done. He has further plans to assist more schools in Ghana — specifically targeting underprivileged areas.