Former WWE Star Mandy Rose Details Parents' Reaction To Trying Out For Tough Enough

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose was working three jobs after winning the WBFF bodybuilding competition when an offer to audition for "WWE Tough Enough" was presented to her.

"I got a call to do a Skype interview with 'WWE Tough Enough' it was on the USA Network," Rose explained on the "Power Alphas Podcast" recently. "I had no idea what I was getting myself into." According to Rose, the initial promos she was cutting in the interview were less-than-stellar, with the former WWE "NXT" Women's Champion describing herself as a Barbie doll that can beat people up.

"They liked what they saw so they told me to pack my bags for three months," Rose said. There was no guarantee she'd be chosen for the show but Rose flew down to Orlando, Florida for the tryout, much to her parents' surprise. Her father was confused, knowing very little about reality television in general, but her mother was thrilled.

"My mom was kinda like, 'Oh that's great! Go to Florida,'" Rose said, noting that her mother would've followed her to Orlando if she'd been allowed.

According to Rose, the training was the hardest that she'd ever experienced, and she's still a little surprised that she made it. Rose says that her career in bodybuilding left her ill-equipped for wrestling training, as she'd been focusing on form over function, but the former Toxic Attraction leader was able to overcome, and not only made it to the "Tough Enough" competition proper but was also the runner-up in the women's competition, coming in second to Season 5 winner Sara Lee.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Power Alphas Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.