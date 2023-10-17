Road Dogg Says NXT Star Is 'Etched In Stone'

"WWE NXT" is in the midst of a purple patch right now, with the weekly TV ratings increasing and crowd attendance improving each time the show goes on the road and away from Orlando. The emergence of stars such as Carmelo Hayes and Tiffany Stratton, complimented by main roster talent such as Dominik Mysterio and Becky Lynch, has led to a resurgence of the product on-screen.

One man who has become a focal point of "NXT" is Ilja Dragunov, who reached the top after winning the "NXT" Championship at the recent No Mercy premium live event. On a recent edition of "Oh You Didn't Know," long-time WWE executive Brian "Road Dogg" James heaped praise on the current champion and his presence inside and outside of the ring, following a strong showing against the aforementioned Dominik Mysterio.

"He's not bad [Dragunov] and what I like about him is that he looks really good — ugly as the day is long in the grill, but his body is etched in stone," he said. "He also brings it, he's an intense cat and he brings it in there. I thought they had a great match ... it was incredible for me to watch."

Road Dogg also expressed his fondness for the entire Judgment Day stable, acknowledging that they had become one of his favorite acts in the wrestling industry. Last week, NXT came out on top in a head-to-head battle with "AEW Dynamite" — a feat they struggled to achieve during the famed Wednesday Night Wars in 2019 and 2020 — with the likes of Dragunov, Mysterio, and Hayes all in featured roles.

