Kevin Nash Highlights One Thing People Don't Get About WWE HOFer The Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker attacked Bron Breakker and interacted with Carmelo Hayes on "WWE NXT" last Tuesday night. A video was also posted on social media of "The Deadman" visiting WWE's SVP of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels, in his office. Nash spoke about Undertaker's interaction with Michaels backstage at "NXT" last week while appearing on his "Kliq This" podcast.

"I saw a great [post] on Instagram," Nash said. "They had a clip where Undertaker walks in "HBK's" office, and [Michaels goes], 'Whoa, Undertaker!' Taker goes, 'Just want to tell you, man, I got my gear in the trunk.' That was an Old Man Louie-type deal ... And Shawn says, 'Ah, you won't need your gear.' And Taker says, 'What, [have] you seen my last match?' [Nash laughs].

"See, people think that Taker was always this solemn [character]. It's like, 'No, man. That's Mark [Calaway], man.' ... We were always blessed to see that, but it was nice to see it. Like, when I saw it today, I popped. You know, I just f*****g popped because he's got some really, really dry good sense of humor."

Undertaker's surprise visit to "NXT" last Tuesday was his first WWE appearance since "WWE Raw's" 30th anniversary celebration earlier this year; the former WWE Champion interacted with LA Knight and the late Bray Wyatt that night. WWE had teased Undertaker appearing on "NXT" by having his signature gong play at the end of the commercial for last week's loaded show, which went head-to-head with "AEW Dynamite" for the first time since October 2022.

