Why Mark Henry Says John Cena Overshadowed Recent WWE SmackDown Segment

Last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown" included a showdown involving three major stars: Roman Reigns, John Cena, and LA Knight. Reaction to the segment was largely positive among fans but not everyone felt it was perfect, with Cena's involvement serving as a sticking point for some. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," former WWE star Mark Henry reflected on his own past while explaining what he would have done differently with the segment.

"The number one thing was [Cena] drawing attention to himself," Henry said. "You cannot [do that] when something is going on in the ring. I remember I did that with Ron Simmons one time. Once. Because he said, 'Shut the f*** up!' on TV. [He meant,] 'Don't move, don't say anything. I'm working.' And I drew attention away from him, and I wasn't supposed to say nothing so I shouldn't have said nothing."

Henry and co-host Dave LaGreca pointed out that, while Knight was talking, Cena could be seen in the background making exaggerated facial expressions and "overacting." While the show's hosts all agreed that it wouldn't realistically happen, Henry observed that the segment would have benefitted if they had taken Cena out after a certain point.

"We know the obvious reason why — because he's John Cena," Henry continued. "All of the antics and the 'Hey, look at me' — it took away from the segment."

Friday's segment saw Reigns and Cena come face-to-face first, with Reigns assuming that Cena wanted to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Cena stated that he was not interested in wrestling Reigns but knew someone who was, with Knight then coming out to confront the champion. As of now, there is no official date set for Reigns vs. Knight, but the match looks to be on the way in the near future.