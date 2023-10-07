John Cena Vs. Roman Reigns Reportedly Not Planned For WWE Crown Jewel

John Cena may still be back with WWE for a bit longer following the Hollywood writers' strike coming to a close, but he won't be facing the "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Despite Paul Heyman addressing Cena as "the second greatest of all time," next to Reigns, in recent promos, WON reported that the plans for Cena at the Crown Jewel event are not for the megastar to take on Reigns.

Cena has been reported to be part of Crown Jewel this year, despite pulling out of WWE's event of the same name in the kingdom in 2018, which will take place on November 4 in Riyadh. Cena is seen in a video posted on social media by "Riyaydh Season," advertising him for multiple events being held in the city.

Back in 2018, Cena was reportedly advised going to Saudi Arabia to perform would "be looked at negatively in Hollywood." He was likely planned for the World Cup tournament, and would have competed against Rey Mysterio. Following WWE Fastlane when he teams with LA Knight against the Bloodline, Cena's next appearance with the company will be on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT" as the show goes head-to-head against "AEW Dynamite." It was announced on Tuesday that Cena will be in the corner of Carmelo Hayes as the star takes on Bron Breakker, who will receive the advice of Heyman during the match.