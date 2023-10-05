WWE's John Cena Hypes Upcoming NXT Appearance

This coming Tuesday night is shaping up to be a big night for any wrestling fan. Due to the MLB playoffs, "WWE NXT" and "AEW Dynamite" are lined up to go head-to-head for the evening. Both shows are breaking out some pretty big guns, with "Dynamite: Title Tuesday" featuring matches such as Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland and Rey Fenix vs. Jon Moxley. But, over on "NXT," appearances from Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman, and John Cena have been announced. , with the latter two scheduled to be in the corners of Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes for their upcoming singles match.

Cena, in particular, is very excited about this development. The 16-time world champion took to X (formerly Twitter) this morning with an old-school "N-X-T" chant. Cena proceeded to then thank Carmelo Hayes — whose corner he'll be appearing in — for giving him the opportunity to show up on Tuesday, called the upcoming show can't miss.

Cena's drop-in will be his first-ever televised appearance on "NXT" during the brand's decade-plus existence. The future WWE Hall of Famer had previously made an untelevised appearance during the early days of "NXT" back in May 2013, coming through on "The Damien Sandow Show." WWE would later release clips of the dark segment in a compilation video of other notable main roster stars appearing on "NXT."

While Cena will be backing up Hayes, Heyman's presence supporting Bron Breakker will continue the ongoing issues Cena has had with The Bloodline as of late. Cena has feuded with the stable since returning to "SmackDown" and is scheduled to team with LA Knight to face The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa this Sunday at Fastlane.