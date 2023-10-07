WWE Fastlane 2023 Preview: Here's What To Expect

Life comes at you fast, but not as quickly as WWE Fastlane, which is coming at you Saturday night from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana! With just five matches announced for the card, we're expecting everyone involved to have plenty of time to show out in the ring — while also leaving time for any number of potential debuts, returns, big finishes, and post-match angles. Let's take an in-depth look at what you can expect when WWE hits the jets and enters the Fastlane.

While there is a world championship match on the card, the biggest names on Fastlane will be competing for pride rather than titles, as John Cena and LA Knight will take on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline. There are numerous storylines playing into this match, both inside and outside the ring. Cena is nearing the end of the dates reported for his brief return run in WWE as studios enter negotiations to end SAG-AFTRA strike, while Knight is WWE's fastest-rising star; it's hard to see a Cena/Knight team losing at a premium live event right now. That having been said, The Bloodline storyline continues to be an endless web of intrigue with an ever-widening network of players. Is Jimmy really back in The Bloodline for good? What role will will the newfound alliance between The Bloodline and The Judgment Day play after the events of "SmackDown?" And perhaps most importantly, this entire storyline as played out in the absence of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who hasn't been seen in weeks. With "The Tribal Chief" making his return to "SmackDown" next Friday, how will his absence (or even, potentially, his presence) impact this match?