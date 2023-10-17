AEW Collision Ratings Report 10/14/23

This past Saturday night's episode of "AEW Collision" drew an average of 504,000 viewers, according to Wrestlenomics. The show also recorded a 0.14 rating (around 185,000 viewers) in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

Compared to last week's show, "Collision" was up 43% in total viewership. That October 7 broadcast, which aired one hour earlier than usual and partly went up against WWE's Fastlane premium live event, was watched by 353,000 viewers. Regarding the 18-49 key demo, "Collision" was up 54% from the previous week, which registered a 0.09 rating.

This past weekend's episode of "Collision," which went up against college football's USC vs. Notre Dame on NBC (drawing 6.4 million viewers and a 1.53 in the P18-49) and Miami vs. North Carolina on ABC (drawing 3.1 million viewers and a 0.80 in the P18-49) in the Saturday night primetime slot, was headlined by Christian Cage retaining the AEW TNT Championship against Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson. Cage picked up the win following interference from Big Bill and Ricky Starks. The show concluded with Adam Copeland saving Danielson and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) post-match.

According to data as of 10 a.m. this morning, Copeland's in-ring segment kicking off "Collision" currently has the most views on YouTube from Saturday night's show, with 1,639,395 views. That is followed by a clip of Cage's AEW TNT Championship defense against Danielson, which has been watched on the platform by 728,911 people.