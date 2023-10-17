AEW's Anthony Bowens Ranks High In Out Magazine's 2023 Out 100

Out Magazine has released its 2023 Out100 list, which features AEW star Anthony Bowens as the number one entry in the Groundbreaker section. Bowens reacted to the news on X (formerly Twitter), and was congratulated by (among others) fellow AEW star Kip Sabian, ROH regular Lady Frost, former WCW and ECW star Crowbar, and La Facción Ingobernable manager José the Assistant.

"I'm extremely honored to be named the #1 groundbreaker on the @outmagazine 2023 Out100 list," Bowens wrote. "A list highlighting this year's most impactful & influential LGBTQ+ people. I love you all & thank you for coming along with me on this amazing journey."

Bowens became the first openly gay world champion in AEW last year after he and his Acclaimed tag team partner, Max Caster, became the AEW Tag Team Champions. They held the titles from September 2022 to February 2023, but ending up winning gold again at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London, where Bowens, Caster, and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn defeated The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews). Between title reigns, Bowens went viral for an AEW segment that took place on a June episode of "AEW Rampage" in which the crowd loudly chanted "He's gay" in support of Bowens during his confrontation with Harley Cameron of QTV.

Out's Groundbreakers section also included such names as Massachusetts governor Maura Healey, Samoan footballer Jaiyah Saelua, ABC president Chad Matthews, and former MMA fighter — and one of the first two Native American women elected to the United States Congress — Sharice Davids.