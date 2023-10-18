Six New Matches Official For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Including Hayes Vs. Dragunov

Next Tuesday, "WWE NXT" will commence night one of their two-night Halloween Havoc event with a stacked card of matches. Following the confirmed "NXT" Women's Championship contest between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria, WWE has now added five more matches to next week's show, and one for the week after.

Tonight's episode of "NXT" opened with a number one contenders battle royal, where the winning team would earn the right to challenge The Family (Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo) for the "NXT" Tag Team Championships on night one of Halloween Havoc. Once the field was trimmed down to just Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) and Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo, the two teams battled against each other in a standard tag team match. Upon their subsequent victory over Garza and Carrillo, Chase U has now claimed the opportunity to face The Family for the "NXT" Tag Team Championships.

Elsewhere on the card, WWE will continue their "NXT" Women's Breakout Tournament, hosting the two semi-final bouts. After defeating Jaida Parker in the first round, Karmen Petrovic advances to face Lola Vice, who previously defeated Izzi Dame in her opening-round contest. On the other side of the bracket, Kelani Jordan will battle Arianna Grace, who defeated Brinley Reece to secure her spot in the semi-finals.

The two other announced matches emerged from the spin of a wheel that determined which match stipulation would be attached to specific faceoffs. Gigi Dolin was the first to test her luck on the wheel tonight, securing herself a Lights Out match against Blair Davenport next week. After weeks of feuding with Kiana James, Roxanne Perez was also eager to spice things up for Halloween Havoc. Per her wheel spin, Perez will square off with James in a Devil's Playground Match.

Per his victory in the main event of "NXT" this week, Carmelo Hayes has won himself a shot at the "NXT" Championship. This match, which will pit Hayes against the reigning champion Ilja Dragunov, will take place on night two of Halloween Havoc (October 31).