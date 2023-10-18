Photo: AEW's Taya Valkyrie Cosplays As The Hamburglar

October is a time for dressing up, and AEW star Taya Valkyrie did just that, taking to nostalgia and McDonalds for her wardrobe idea. As seen in the photo below, Valkyrie cosplayed as The Hamburglar — McDonaldland's favorite thief.

🍔 Stole your happy meal.... more photos at https://t.co/fPih2LceIG 📸 by Justin Cotterell

Set design by April Dais pic.twitter.com/7Aa6C5VC2J — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) October 17, 2023

As of this writing, McDonald's has yet to respond to Valkyrie's photo, which was first shared on the social media site X (formerly known as Twitter) earlier Tuesday afternoon. The former Impact Wrestling and MLW star isn't a newbie to cosplaying; in the past, she's dressed up like Barbie, Rainbow Brite, and more recently as an "undead cheerleader."

Vallkyrie, a former four-time AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, signed with AEW back in March and immediately began a short feud with former AEW star Jade Cargill. The two first faced each other on the April 26 edition of "AEW Dynamite," where Cargill, then the undefeated AEW TBS Champion, retained her title and preserved her winning streak. Post-match, a frustrated Valkyrie tried to attack referee Aubrey Edwards and was later "suspended." At AEW Double Or Nothing, Cargill once again successfully defended the TBS title against Valkyrie — immediately after which the current TBS Champion, Kris Statlander, finally ended Cargill's 508-day reign. Of course, Cargill is now part of the WWE roster, showing up most recently on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," where Valkyrie herself had a brief stint in 2021.

Since her feud with Cargill, Valkyrie's AEW presence has been sporadic — her last televised AEW match was the September 8 episode of "AEW Rampage," where Valkyrie, Anna Jay, and The Bunny lost to Britt Baker, current AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida, and Skye Blue.