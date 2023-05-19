Taya Valkyrie Getting Another Shot At Jade Cargill's TBS Title At AEW Double Or Nothing

It's official: Jade Cargill will be putting her undefeated streak and TBS Championship on the line against Taya Valkyrie on May 28 at AEW Double or Nothing.

During the May 19 episode of "AEW Rampage", Cargill successfully defended her title against two consecutive opponents in rapid fashion as part of an Open Challenge. When a third one was invited to the ring, Valkyrie appeared and leveled her. She then marched her way down to the ring to confront Cargill, catching her with a clothesline and the Road to Valhalla before holding up the TBS Championship and telling Cargill she'll see her at the upcoming pay-per-view event.

The pair first collided for the title on the April 26 episode of "AEW Dynamite" after tensions between them had bubbled over due to the similarities of their finisher.