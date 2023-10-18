CM Punk Being 'Stuck In His Ways' Isn't Really A Bad Thing, Says One AEW Talent

AEW's Mark Henry, who has supported CM Punk in the past, has stated that the former AEW star's old-school mentality is not a bad thing.

Henry made an appearance on Booker T's "Hall of Fame" show recently, where the two-time Hall of Famer and "WWE NXT" commentator stated that Punk didn't try to bring up the younger stars of AEW. Henry disagreed with Booker T's assessment, stating that the former AEW World Champion tried to uplift the younger stars. The AEW star expressed admiration for Punk's conviction and suggested that there might have been a clash between Punk's old-school mentality and the younger stars' differing perspectives during his spell in AEW.

"I feel like Punk is a lot like some of the people in sports that I know. The people in sports hate the fact that college football and college students are getting paid money now. It's an old school mentality and the old school mentality rubs young people the wrong way," said Henry. "Some people are stuck in their ways, Book, and Punk is stuck in his ways and that's not a knock. I like conviction, I like somebody that can stand to their guns and they can debate with you on the fact that, 'You know what, this is why sometimes being old will save your life because I know better. I experienced it, I went through the fire.' I feel like Punk's delivery of some of that conviction fell on deaf ears."

In his two-year run with AEW, Punk fell out with a few wrestlers, and his altercation with Jack Perry ultimately cost him his job. The backstage incident with Perry might have been one of the instances of Punk's advice falling on "deaf ears" as alluded to by Mark Henry during his appearance on Booker T's podcast.