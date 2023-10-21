Rhea Ripley On WWE Returning To Australia, Being A Role Model

WWE will be continuing its international ventures in 2024, with Elimination Chamber taking place in the land down under as the company heads to Perth, Australia in February. While Rhea Ripley recently returned to Australia for a break, getting the chance to go home and compete in the ring is something she's excited about.

"I know that all the other Aussies are so pumped, and I hope they all get to come back and be on the show as well because this is something that we worked towards," she told "Sporting News Australia." "We all worked towards getting to WWE, but then we all want to be a part of WWE and perform where we first started. That's the specialness that comes with it." WWE hasn't put on a PLE in Australia since Super ShowDown in 2019, a night where The IIconics were given a big homecoming moment. However, this time there is a plethora of Australian talent from Ripley to Grayson Waller, and The Judgment Day star is ecstatic about it.

"I think it's going to be an absolutely ballistic, wild night, and I can't wait to hear the crowd and just feel that electricity while I'm out there," she said. Ripley's rise to stardom in WWE is something that has certainly been inspirational to many young Australian wrestlers, which she heard firsthand when going back home and popping into a Riot City Wrestling training. While she doesn't feel like a big deal, Ripley will now have the chance to influence them in person. "I've had a few people reach out to me online and obviously in person too when I am in Australia and it makes me feel proud, it really does," she said. "It makes me feel very happy that I get to help inspire people like others inspired me."

