Former WWE Star Mandy Rose Explains Why She Only Did One Season Of Total Divas

Former WWE star Mandy Rose recently appeared on the "Power Alphas Podcast" and explained why she only ever appeared in one season of the "WWE Total Divas" reality show.

"I ended up only doing that one season of 'Total Divas' because it was really important for me to go back to 'NXT' and actually train," Rose said. "The schedule was way too crazy. I didn't get any training. People thought I was training at the [WWE] Performance Center when I really wasn't, so of course I wasn't great, and we all know it's all about practice with that and a lot of sports."

Rose was a key cast member on the fifth season of the "Total Divas" show, along with The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Garcia), Alicia Fox, Paige (now known as Saraya in AEW), Natalya, Rosa Mendes, and Eva Marie. That season aired between January and April 2016. At that time, Rose, who signed for WWE after becoming a runner-up on the sixth season of "WWE Tough Enough," was a part of the "WWE NXT" roster and only performed on house show events.

Rose was eventually called up to WWE's main roster in November 2017. She would notably go on to team up and feud with Fire & Desire teammate Sonya Deville and enter a romantic storyline with Otis. Rose returned to the "NXT" brand in July 2021, forming Toxic Attraction with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Rose captured the "NXT" Women's Championship three months later, defeating Raquel Rodriguez in a Chucky's Choice Trick or Street Fight at that year's "NXT" Halloween Havoc event. She lost the belt to Roxanne Perez on the December 13, 2022, episode of "NXT." Rose was released from her WWE contract the following day.

