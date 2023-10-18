WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley To Appear On Hot Ones

First We Feast's "Hot Ones" is one of the most popular interview shows on the internet, with countless celebrities sitting down to answer insightful questions while tasting increasingly hotter chicken wings. Tomorrow's episode is scheduled to feature none other than WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley (via X).

In the past, wrestlers including "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Mercedes Mone (formerly known as Sasha Banks), and The Undertaker have appeared on "Hot Ones." Host Sean Evans and the show's crew have a reputation for in-depth research, with Evans often bringing up obscure facts from the subject's past, reminiscent of the style of popular underground music interviewer Nardwuar.

While it's been quite some time since Foley has been an active participant in the world of professional wrestling, the former WWE Champion does keep up with the business, taking part in a weekly podcast with Conrad Thompson titled "Foley Is Pod." His last stint as a recurring onscreen character took place from July 2016 until March 2017, when he served as the General Manager of "WWE Raw" until a storyline that saw him fired by Stephanie McMahon.

In addition to holding the WWE Championship three separate times, Foley has a long list of accolades. Using his Mankind persona, Foley took part in a legendary Hell In A Cell match that saw him perform multiple incredible stunts, including taking a chokeslam from on top of the cell onto a table far below. After finishing up his in-ring career with an appearance in the 2012 WWE Royal Rumble, Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the following year.