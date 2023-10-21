Swerve Strickland Explains Why Prince Nana Doesn't Overshadow Him In AEW

Dancing has long been a way for wrestlers to connect with their fanbases, from Rikishi and Scotty 2 Hotty to Brodus Clay. Prince Nana is no exception, garnering attention in recent times for dancing alongside Swerve Strickland to the ring on AEW television.

"It's very unique to us and some people are like, 'Oh, Nana is overshadowing you.' No, he's not," Swerve said while reflecting on their partnership during a recent appearance on "Grapsody." "Even if he is, I don't care. He's not wrestling. I'm wrestling. I'm supposed to give a different feel than he is. He's supposed to give a different feel than I do."

Discussing further about the balance in their relationship, Strickland said that Nana is able to bring enthusiasm in stark contrast to the intense nature of his character.

"Half the time, I don't even see what the hell he did. I'll just be walking and I'm in my zone, in my zen because that's the dichotomy of us."

Strickland and Nana formed their partnership on the April 7 episode of "AEW Rampage," coming together with their respective Mogul Affiliates and Embassy teammates to blindside former TNT Champion, Darby Allin.

"It's funny because when it didn't blow up, we were getting all the criticisms," Swerve explained. "'Swerve doesn't need him. He doesn't need this group. He doesn't need this. He doesn't need this.' I'm like, 'Y'all don't know what I need. I don't know what I need. Let's just see how it works.'"

