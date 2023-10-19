Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander, The Acclaimed To Defend Titles On Upcoming AEW Special

AEW's Battle of Belts VIII special will be held on October 21, and the Tony Khan-led promotion has announced three title matches for the show. Orange Cassidy, who recently reclaimed the AEW International Championship after defeating Rey Fenix, will defend it for the first time since that win on Saturday. His challenger will be determined in a three-way match taking place on this week's "AEW Rampage," featuring John Silver, Kip Sabian, and Brother Zay of Private Party.

The AEW Trios Championship will also be on the line at Battle of Belts VIII as the holders, Billy Gunn, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens will face off against former Jericho Appreciation Society members, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker. The challengers have yet to win any titles in AEW and will hope to dethrone the Trios Champions on Saturday.

The third title match for Battle of Belts VIII will be a singles bout between AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander and former NJPW Strong Women's Champion, Willow Nightingale. The two, who teamed up with earlier this year, will face off against each other for the first time in a singles match on Saturday. Statlander, the second champion in the title's history, won the belt from Jade Cargill at Double or Nothing, and has defended it in recent weeks against the likes of Britt Baker, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart.

Battle of Belts VIII will air from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, on October 21, immediately following "AEW Collision," between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.