Adam Pearce Explains Why He'll Miss Working With Paul Heyman On WWE SmackDown

WWE CCO Triple H announced some role reversals on last week's "WWE SmackDown," promoting Adam Pearce to the position of General Manager of "WWE Raw" and Nick Aldis to the same on-screen authority role on the blue brand. Pearce, who worked as an authority figure on both brands over the past few years, will no longer be appearing on "SmackDown," something that saddens him for one specific reason.

"The one thing that I'll actually miss is the verbal jousting with Paul Heyman, most of which the WWE Universe never saw," Pearce told "WWE's The Bump" recently. "They got glimpses of it on "SmackDown" but there was always a verbal tete-a-tete between myself and Paul over various topics, and I think I'll actually miss that."

Pearce was likely referring to backstage interactions with Heyman, who, besides serving as the manager of The Bloodline, is known to lend suggestions to WWE's creative team on a regular basis. Pearce, who holds the position of WWE's Director of Live Events, dons several hats for WWE including that of a producer/road agent, trainer, WWE Performance Center coach, and on-screen authority figure.

On his first night as the GM of "Raw" earlier this week, Pearce made several announcements, including a match between "NXT" Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Indi Hartwell for next week, and Rhea Ripley's title defense for Crown Jewel, where "Mami" will defend her title against Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark in a fatal five-way bout. Pearce was also in the middle of a heated staredown between Lynch and Jade Cargill.