Mickie James Explains Why Impact Was A Great Choice & Great Fit For Trinity Fatu

Trinity Fatu debuted with Impact Wrestling in April 2023. Formerly Naomi in WWE, Trinity quickly rose up the Knockouts ranks, culminating in a Knockouts World Championship submission victory over Deonna Purrazzo at Slammiversary 2023. Trinity has since successfully defended the gold in respective bouts against Purrazzo and Alisha Edwards. Her next title match is scheduled for October 21, against Mickie James at Bound for Glory. James, an 11-time champ in Impact and WWE, seeks to reclaim the title she relinquished in April 2023 due to injury.

Appearing on "Under the Ring," James stated that the Trinity signing was "huge" for Impact and a "great fit," while also praising the promotion's long-standing commitment to women's wrestling, describing it as "Equality across the board." She said Trinity joining Impact added something new to the Knockouts, remarking, "Every woman is so different and dynamic that it really makes for a good mix." James added that ending "The Last Rodeo" storyline on an injury was "sad." Still, she knew Trinity wanted to find her place in the company, and has done so as champ. James added that she was cleared to return before Impact's 1000th episode on September 9, but stayed off TV to watch Trinity's reign. She called the period "bittersweet," mentioning that her desire for the gold persisted.

James also feels that many fans "sleep" on Impact. She praised the company's TV product and storylines, adding that Impact allowed her to help change wrestling by opening the door for women to headline shows for any promotion. "They were the first to really do an incredible job with their women and to promote them and to give them the time that the men got," James said of Impact.