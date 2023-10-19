Backstage News On How Roman Reigns' WWE Creative Is Impacted By Vince McMahon Absence

Things have been changing backstage in the wake of WWE's merger with UFC, specifically for Vince McMahon, who is reportedly finding himself outside WWE's creative process in favor of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. However, there's one person these decisions don't affect: Fightful Select is reporting that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his storyline with The Bloodline is the one thing that has been immune to all changes backstage.

As it was during McMahon's tenure, Reigns's storyline is still in the hands of the champion himself and Paul Heyman, with many of the surrounding Bloodline angles being produced by Michael Hayes, who is still very much active behind the scenes. Hayes was reportedly behind the recent WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title match on "WWE Raw," as well as former-Bloodline member Sami Zayn's promo that night, as he tends to produce any and all segments that are Bloodline-related. Furthermore, Fightful says that LA Knight's current push was already planned before McMahon left and has also been unaffected by McMahon no longer being an advocate in the creative process.

While McMahon hadn't been backstage physicall since the night after WrestleMania 39, the WWE executive was still making remote changes to WWE programming via Zoom, which led to many people he wasn't high on being left off programming. One such example is the popular tag team DIY, who reunited recently on WWE TV after previous plans to do so over the summer had been nixed. The WWE creative process over the last few weeks is said to be much more relaxed in the wake of McMahon no longer being able to meddle at the last minute.