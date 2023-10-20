Adam Copeland's AEW Debut 'Shocked' WWE Hall Of Famer (Who Found Out On Social Media)

After spending much of his career with WWE, Adam "Edge" Copeland yearned for some new scenery, and a reunion with long-time friend Christian Cage, which ultimately led him to sign with All Elite Wrestling. Copeland made his official AEW debut at WrestleDream on October 1, stopping Nick Wayne, Luchasaurus, and Christian Cage from delivering damage to Sting and Darby Allin. Many wrestling fans were anticipating Copeland's arrival, but WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio was surprised by the move.

"I was shocked, because we had just spoken a week before that," Mysterio told "The MMA Hour." "Not that I expected him to tell me anything, we never had the time to even talk about what was next. I saw him in his last match, [and said] 'We'll be in touch'. We call each other every now and then. I didn't even see [his debut], it was on social media the following day. They were like, 'Did you see who popped out?'. I was like 'No, what happened?'. They showed me, I was like, 'Wow, I did not see that coming.'"

While Mysterio may not have expected Copeland's jump to AEW, he respects the decision.

"At the end of the day, that was his decision, and that's what made him feel good, take it," Mysterio said. "I would say that about anyone who would have done it. The fact that we have a great connection doesn't mean we can dictate what he should want or doesn't want."

Since joining the AEW roster, Copeland has wrestled one match, defeating Luchasaurus on the October 10 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

