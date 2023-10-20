WWE Star Karrion Kross Offers To 'Open The Door' For Former Impact World Champion

"WWE SmackDown" star Karrion Kross wants one of his former co-workers to come to WWE. Kross tweeted at current free agent Sami Callihan, telling him that he's going to "open the door" for him. Callihan became a free agent earlier this month, after being with Impact Wrestling for six years.

"I held this title proudly Sami. You always brought out the most vicious side of me- which always took me to my next level. I heard you're a free agent now. Let me return the favor and open a door for you that you once opened for me," wrote Kross.

If Callihan does sign with WWE, it wouldn't be his first stint with the promotion as he was a part of "WWE NXT" roster from 2013 to 2015 under the ring name Solomon Crowe. Some of the current WWE stars that Callihan faced while in the developmental brand include Xavier Woods, Chad Gable, Kevin Owens, and Baron Corbin. Of course, he wouldn't be the only wrestler to return after being released — Kross, for example, is in his second run with the company.

It's also worth mentioning that Kross isn't the only one who wants Callihan to sign with their promotion. His former tag team partner, AEW star Jon Moxley, is pushing him to sign with AEW, while another AEW star, Swerve Strickland, has also expressed his desire to see Callihan in AEW.

Moxley and Callihan were previously known as the "Switchblade Conspiracy" or simply as "The Switchblades," and most notably held the wXwTag Team Titles for over 300 days.