Fuego Del Sol Explains Why AEW Star Bryan Danielson Once Threw Something At His Crotch

Former AEW star Fuego Del Sol has talked about Bryan Danielson's playful antics and the humorous nature of him backstage. In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel discussing his experience working with members of the roster, Del Sol detailed his interactions with the ROH Hall of Famer.

"He's portrayed so humbly on social media and online, but the more he's in AEW, the more stories come out about the jokester that this man is," Del Sol said. "He's constantly trying to crack jokes."

Del Sol recalled being at the receiving end of Danielson's antics after stumbling upon him and PAC squaring off in a contest backstage.

"Out of nowhere, I walk into the hallway. Him and PAC are both in pistol squat position and he asked me who had the better pistol squat and I couldn't lie," Del Sol said. "I said it was PAC and he proceeded to throw something at my crotch and it hurt very bad, but it's just one of the hilarious stories from Bryan Danielson in the back."

He also shared a glimpse into his experience training with Danielson in the ring. "He's always very forthcoming with techniques and information about wrestling, and I just wanted to soak up as much knowledge as I could."

Del Sol first appeared in AEW on "AEW Dark" in 2020 where he and Low Rider lost to Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian. He signed with the company in August 2021 and appeared on "Dark," "AEW Dark: Elevation," and "AEW Rampage" before his contract expired in July.

